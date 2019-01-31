Samuels comes back to haunt Worthing

Kershaney Samuels got the only goal as Worthing suffered a fifth defeat in their previous six Bostik League Premier Division matches at Merstham.

Former Worthing man Samuels' effort seven minutes from time proved the difference, firing the Moatsiders to a 1-0 victory at the Specsavers Stadium.

Worthing remain tenth following the defeat, although just two points separate them and rivals Bognor in the play-off places.

There was very little between the teams in an even contest at Merstham.

But it was Samuels, who enjoyed a brief spell at Woodside Road at the start of last season, who would get the winner.

The midfielder netted on 83 minutes and there was no way back for Worthing, with the Moatsiders extended their unbeaten run to ten matches and moving third.

Worthing are at Kingstonian on Saturday.

WORTHING: Perntreou; Barker, Jones, Colbran, Crane; Clarke, Aguiar; Ajiboye, Newton, Parsons; Kealy. Subs: Budd (Newton, 77), Pearce (Kealy, 72), Gould (Aguiar, 87), Skerry, Kirwan.

Have you read?

Ian Hart: VAR: Should it be all or nothing?



Former Worthing defender could be in line for FA Cup date with Manchester City



Poppy wins coveted DHL moment of the month award - then has Twickenham trip to never forget

