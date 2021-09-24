Selsey v Worthing United - football picture special

Starting the game brightly they created a number of half chances and with new signings Evan Harris and Tallan Burns looking to open their accounts, they went close on a few occasions. Selsey took the lead with a good header at the far post from Dillon North. Harris and Burns had chances to increase our lead but with the Worthing goalkeeper standing firm they couldn’t capalise.
In the second half Worthing again denied the Blues the goal their performance warranted. The home defence did well to keep Worthing out. High-flying Roffey visit Selsey this Saturday. See pictures from Selsey v Worthing United - all taken by Chris Hatton and including images of the game's only goal - on this page and the ones linked.