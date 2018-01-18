Search

Sharman wants Lancers consistency

Lancing are back in action after a free weekend at East Preston on Saturday
Lancing Football Club boss John Sharman has called on his squad to show more consistency in the second half of the season.

Lancers made a flying start to the season - winning two ‘team of the month awards’ in succession - as well as booking quarter-final spots in both the Peter Bentley and Sussex RUR cup competitions.

However, a home league defeat to Southern Combination League Premier Division leaders Haywards Heath Town kicked off a six match winless run.

The low point of that wait for a win came when they were stuffed 12-0 at fellow SCFL Premier Division Newhaven in the Sussex RUR Cup quarter-final last month. Since that hammering, Lancers have won three of their past five matches and Sharman wants a more consistent run of results between now and the end of the season.

He said: “The first half of the season brings to mind one of the most important words in sport - consistency.

“We had a tough start to the season, then an amazing two months, followed by a shocking month or so where we couldn’t win a game - including the humiliating defeat at Newhaven.

“At times our football has been as good as any in this league and a lot of people were saying just that.

“There is a good mixture of players at the club, experienced, inexperienced county league players and a lot of young players in the under-21 side. We are very fortunate to have a group of players at Lancing that play for enjoyment rather than reward.”

Lancing return to action after a week break with a trip to East Preston on Saturday.