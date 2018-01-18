Sharman wants Lancers consistency

Lancing Football Club boss John Sharman has called on his squad to show more consistency in the second half of the season.

Lancers made a flying start to the season - winning two ‘team of the month awards’ in succession - as well as booking quarter-final spots in both the Peter Bentley and Sussex RUR cup competitions.

However, a home league defeat to Southern Combination League Premier Division leaders Haywards Heath Town kicked off a six match winless run.

The low point of that wait for a win came when they were stuffed 12-0 at fellow SCFL Premier Division Newhaven in the Sussex RUR Cup quarter-final last month. Since that hammering, Lancers have won three of their past five matches and Sharman wants a more consistent run of results between now and the end of the season.

He said: “The first half of the season brings to mind one of the most important words in sport - consistency.

“We had a tough start to the season, then an amazing two months, followed by a shocking month or so where we couldn’t win a game - including the humiliating defeat at Newhaven.

“At times our football has been as good as any in this league and a lot of people were saying just that.

“There is a good mixture of players at the club, experienced, inexperienced county league players and a lot of young players in the under-21 side. We are very fortunate to have a group of players at Lancing that play for enjoyment rather than reward.”

Lancing return to action after a week break with a trip to East Preston on Saturday.