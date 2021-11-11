Shoreham draw - Mile Oak draw - Wick draw... did anybody win?

Mile Oak v Godalming action / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Shoreham 1 Billingshurst 1

SCFL division one

John Lansdale’s late penalty won Shoreham a point in a fractious game.

Mile Oak on the ball against their Surrey visitors / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Lansdale’s late penalty cancelled out Sam Bull’s seventh goal of the season for the visitors at Middle Road.

There were plenty of early chances for both teams; Shoreham winger Scott Clampin’s deflected cross just missed the unmarked Joel Sayers in the area, whilst Ramon Santos 40 yard low strike almost caught the visitor’s Andy Barr off his line.

Billingshurst’s Bull half-volleyed into the arms of Ricardo Alves as the ball dug into the ground and bounced softly at the hosts’ keeper.

Genuine chances dissipated later in the half, making way for stoppages, petty fouls, and referee lectures.

Lansdale’s long-range free-kick was about as dangerous as the game had become.

But, as half-time, approached Bull headed in from a Tom Edwards with expert precision.

Bull connected after Edwards looped the ball to the far post from the byline with Alves hesitant to collect.

The second half disappointed in quality just as much as the first. The game was dominated by persistent fouling and bitter squabbling between the teams.

Shoreham keeper Alves drew a reaction from Billingshurst as he fought for the ball in taking a free-kick. Alves was booked for his own protests as the teams clashed.

Mark Pulling and Danny Jones were brought on for Shoreham in an attempt to harness experience and youth in finding an equaliser - and a spate of corners and free-kicks going Shoreham’s way followed.

Shoreham’s Levi Martin couldn’t connect with a bouncing ball which could have led to Edwards’ second, if not for the strong arms of Alves.

But this was the only real opportunity to come as the game struggled to produce the quality to secure a result either way.

With less than 15 minutes to go Santos was alleged to have been pulled during a corner a few yards from goal with the referee pointing to the spot, and Billingshurst incredulous - there had been no claims.

Lansdale placed the ball hard into the bottom left corner with the keeper diving the right way, but not far enough to keep out the equaliser.

Other than Clampin’s booking for Shoreham - following the goal’s heated aftermath between the teams - the game had little left to give.

Shoreham have faltered in recent weeks and given their reverse fixture win they could have seen this game as an opportunity to get back on track.

Shoreham welcomed Broadbridge Heath in the Peter Bentley Cup on Tuesday evening. Shoreham host Storrington in the league this Saturday.

WILL CHARLTON

Mile Oak 0 Godalming 0

SCFL division one

Anthony Whittington’s Mile Oak had to settle for a draw as their run of victories ended.

Godalming applied early pressure with direct play to their centre forwards who were strong and threatening.

Michael Gould, Joe Hall and Karl Gillingham had to use their experience to keep the away side at bay.

Godalming’s Cameron Edwin picked up a yellow card for a bad tackle on Jack Jeffrey.

The second half brought more of the same. Oak held firm at the back but on the hour a cross was headed back across goal for a Godalming tap in, but Gould made a last-ditch clearance on the line.

Edwin received his second yellow for a late tackle on Hall. In a goalmouth scramble Oak’s Aaron Stenning pulled off a point blank save, then Oak’s Louis Foster was sin-binned.

MoM Ross Smith netted late on only for the linesman to spot an offside.

Forest Row 0 Wick 0

SCFL division one

Keelan Belcher was Wick’s hero as he made a string of superb saves to earn them a battling point at Forest Row.

The Dragons keeper made four outstanding stops in the opening 45 minutes.

First he was quickly off his line to deny Frow striker Tom Underwood when he hared through on goal. Then the shot-stopper thwarted Matt Burrows when he was in a similar situation before punching clear a corner in a congested six-yard box.

Belcher sprang to his feet and dived at full stretch to keep out George Holah’s drive from the edge of the area.

Another good save from an effort by the Forest Row captain kept it scoreless at the break and the Dragons were far better in the second half when Ben Gray replaced the injured Harry Williams.

Dave Crouch, Conor Bull, Andy Chick and Gray pulled good saves out of the home keeper before Belcher secured a point with another superb stop.

“We were poor in the first half and made a slow start,” said Wick manager Lee Baldwin. “That was disappointing considering we went into the game having played our best football of the season in the Peter Bentley Cup win against Roffey.”

Yapton 5 Sidley Res 0

Sussex Junior Cup

Having won this cup three times - the first in 1960 - the competition is always special for Yapton, and they won 5-0 at home to Sidley Res to reach the third round.

Sidley were a goal down after 22 minutes when Frankie Walsh fired home from 25 yards. Three minutes later it was 2-0 through Cameron Coe’s volley.

Jamie Goord snatched the third following a corner on the half-hour.

Liam O’Connor’s fine run and pull-back gave Goord his second on the hour and five minutes later a Sidley defender sliced into his own net.

Ovingdean 3 Northbrook 2

Sussex Junior Cup