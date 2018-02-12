Slideshow: Impressive Worthing continue fine form with win over high-flying Folkestone

Adam Hinshelwood was full of praise for Worthing Football Club as they continued their impressive recent form on Saturday.

Zack Newton - his third in four matches - Reece Meekums and Jesse Starkey all struck to fire Worthing to a 3-2 success over fourth-placed Folkestone Invicta at Woodside Road.

Johan Ter Host netted late in either half to give his side a sniff but Hinshelwood felt it should have been a lot more convincing.

The win was Worthing’s third in four games against teams all currently in the top-ten as they moved up to 20th - six points clear of basement boys Burgess Hill Town.

Hinshelwood said recent wins have shown what his squad are capable of but still knows there is plenty to improve.

“The first 40 minutes against Folkestone was probably the best we’ve performed all season,” Hinshelwood said.

Worthing celebrate a goal in the win over Fokkestone on Saturday. Picture by Stephen Goodger

“It could and should have been a lot more convincing, which is an area I want us to improve.

“The amount of clear-cut chances we had early on, we could have had things wrapped up.

“The players seem to enjoy keeping myself and supporters on the edge of their seats, I’d like us to make things more convincing.

“I’ve been pleased with recent performances and the results we’ve picked up.”

Newton started up top and fired past Tim Roberts in Folkestone’s goal on 17 minutes.

Frontman Newton then turned provider, teeing up Meekums as Worthing went 2-0 up five minutes before the break.

Ter Horst headed in Ian Draycott’s cross to make it 2-1 three minutes later.

Starkey got his first goal for the club 24 minutes from time to put the home side back in command.

Ter Horst got his and Folkestone’s second of the match two minutes from time to give them some hope.

Worthing should have had things wrapped up but were forced to face a tense final few minutes as they looked to hang on to their lead.

They did and secured a third win from four matches - all against teams in the top-ten.

Worthing welcome second-from-bottom Harlow Town on Saturday.

WORTHING: Covolan; Colbran, Young, Rents; Parsons, Budd, Clarke, Sparks; Meekums, Starkey; Newton. Subs: Pamment (Meekums), Pope (Newton), Sisimayi, Rance, Barker.