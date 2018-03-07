'Slight frustration' for Hinshelwood following Staines Town draw

Adam Hinshelwood was left ‘slightly frustrated’ as Worthing Football Club picked up a point at Bostik League Premier Division play-off chasers Staines Town last night.

Kieron Pamment, Reece Meekums and substitute Zack Newton all netted in the 3-3 draw.

Worthing lead on three seperate occasions in the clash but Staines would not be beaten.

A win would have moved Worthing up three places to 15th and Hinshelwood felt his team should have taken all three points.

“I think it shows how far we have come that I’m frustrated we’ve picked up a point at Staines,” Hinshelwood said.

“If you go ahead on three occasions and score three goals in an away game, you’d expect to win it.

“This was a real chance for us to make a statement, move up to 15th and pull off another really impressive win but we couldn’t quite do it.

“We looked a threat going forward but so did they. We’ve come away a little frustrated, we know what we are capable of and have shown that against some of the best teams in this league.”

Pamment - handed his first start for six matches - fired Worthing ahead seven minutes before the break.

Staines would level through Max Worsfold seven minutes later as it was all square at the interval.

Both teams were playing free-flowing football, with stand-in wing-back Meekums firing Worthing ahead for a second time nine minutes after the restart.

Back came the home side levelling once again, this time through Elliot Buchanan two minutes later.

Substitute Newton netted 18 minutes from time to give Worthing the lead for the third time.

Staines kept fighting and Mohamed Bettamer struck nine minutes from time.

Wing-back Meekums wasted a glorious late chance as it finished 3-3.

Worthing have injury concerns over Joel Colbran and Darren Budd - both forced off at Staines - ahead of Saturday’s trip to Tonbridge Angels.

WORTHING: Covolan; Colbran, Young, Rents; Meekums, Clarke, Barker, Sparks; Pamment, Starkey; Pope. Subs: Budd (Colbran, 19), Sisimayi (Budd, 45), Newton (Starkey, 63), Rance, Miller.