Sompting lifted the Brighton, Hove and Worthing District League Premier Division title earlier this month.

Sompting were worthy champions scoring the most goals (43) and conceding the fewest (18) across the whole campaign.

As well as Sompting’s Premier Division triumph, they also went unbeaten on their way to winning the Supplementary Trophy this season.

Sompting finished off their campaign with a 2-0 win over Ovingdean, finishing five points clear of second-placed Brighton Electricity.