Southern Combination kick-off: Little Common are early leaders
Little Common are the season's first leaders of the SCFL premier division after starting their campaign with a fine 4-0 win at Pagham,
Hot on their heels after also enjoying a great start on the road are Saltdean, 3-0 victors at AFC Uckfield.
The clash of two newly promoted sides produced TEN goals as Littlehampton Town won an amazing opener 6-4 at AFC Varndenians.
Continuing the theme of it being a good day for away teams were Steyning, 3-1 winners at Eastbourne United Association. Eastbourne Town were also happy travellers, winning 2-0 at Horsham YMCA.
Bexhill, the other side promoted from division one, won 3-2 at Alfold, while Lingfield edged it with the only goal at Loxwood.
The only team to enjoy a home win in the top division were Peacehaven and Telscombe, who beat Crawley Down Gatwick 1-0. East Preston drew 1-1 at home to Newhaven.
Midhurst top the first-day division one table after a 3-0 win at Arundel.
Other div one results:
Dorking Wanderers Res 1 - 0 Mile Oak
Epsom & Ewell 1 - 0 Seaford Town
Forest Row 0 - 2 Selsey
Hailsham Town 1 - 3 Godalming Town
Montpelier Villa 1 - 3 Roffey
Storrington 0 - 3 Shoreham
Wick 3 - 0 Oakwood
Worthing United 3 - 1 Billingshurst
We want to hear from SCFL teams this season. To get in our papers and on our websites, send a concise match report (max 200 words) and manager's comments to [email protected] - along with team or action pictures