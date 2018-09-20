Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino promises changes against Brighton as Dele Alli returns to training

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has promised to make changes for their Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday - with news that Dele Alli is also back in training this week.

The Spurs boss has come under criticism from some sections of fans and the media this week after losing three games in a row for the first during his reign at the north London club.

They have suffered league defeats against Watford and Liverpool as well as throwing away a 1-0 lead at Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night, conceding twice in the final four minutes.

Alli has missed two of the last three games after picking up a hamstring injury while on England duty, but Pochettino has confirmed the midfielder returned to training although has remained coy on his chances of playing in the televised game on Saturday evening.

The Spurs boss said: “Still we need to wait tomorrow to assess him, to see if he’ll be part of the squad. Today was a recovery day for everyone and it’s difficult to judge today if he’s ready or not to play.

“Tomorrow we’ll see if he’s ready or not to be part, if it’s possible for him to help or maybe if we need to wait a few days more to involved him in the competition.

“We’re never going to put ourselves or our interests in front, taking risks with a player. It’s impossible. After four years you know very well we’re never going to put a player at risk because we win.

“We need to win and the most important thing is all the players who are going to be on the pitch, we need to feel they’re 100 per cent. Of course football, it’s a sport where you always assume risk, but not consciously.

“If you’re conscious you are going to take a risk, it’s impossible for us to take a decision and then something wrong happens when you knew it was a massive risk.”

Moussa Sissoko, who has also been out with a hamstring problem, has returned to training, but goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (thigh) is continuing his rehabilitation.

On the game itself and if he will be making changes, Pochettino added: “Yes of course, it’s the plan. We have a plan and then you win or you lose, but the plan is to help the player arrive in some moment in their best. Of course, the circumstances are completely different.

“I told you before the start of the season, it’s a massive challenge this season because the circumstances are completely different than in the past.

The same when we won against Newcastle, Fulham or Manchester United. We made changes and we rotated and helped the team. When you lose it’s the same. When you win or lose you need to have a plan and to try to deliver it or you cannot change if you win our lose.

“If you are strong in the end you will have success. If you change it’s difficult to have success because you cannot work day by day.

“Every game is important, we are still at the beginning of the season, there is many things to improve. I think the potential of the team is massive.

“It is important to stop the negativity of the results but there is no doubt the team is going to take the result in the next game and if not the next and the next.”