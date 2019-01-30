Storrington announce management team in wake of Everett's departure

Storrington have announced an interim management team that will take charge of the club until the end of the season.

The Swans had initially appealed for applicants for the role after James Everett step down from his managerial position on Saturday.

But in a u-turn the club have now announced they will be keeping the running of the Division 1 team in-house for the time being and will 'reassess' things in May.

Club chairman and former manager Nigel Dyer will be taking on the job along with Lee Kennedy and Alan Tucker. Reserve team coach Adam Bardouleau will also step-up to make a five-man management team.

A statement said: "To all the applicants who have contacted us regarding 1st team post, the club have decided to keep it within the club until the end of the season.

"The post maybe up at the end of the season when we will reassess the situation. Thank you to you all."

Everitt took over the role in the summer, but tendered his resignation on Saturday after a 2-2 draw at Littlehampton which left Swans sitting fourth-from bottom in the division.