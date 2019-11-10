Sublime Marcus Rashford too much for Brighton as Manchester United power to victory

It was all just a little too easy for Marcus Rashford and Manchester United in the end.

Brighton arrived having won three of their last four and were two places and two points above Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's unpredictable team.

But they left dizzy and dazed after excellent displays of pace and control from Rashford and Daniel James.

Albion were tipped to offer a stern test and perhaps even record their first Premier League triumph at Old Trafford.

Their head coach Graham Potter played against United once as a player and was a second half substitute for Southampton when they famously beat Alex Ferguson's men 6-3 at the Dell in 1996.

This was the first time he managed a team at Old Trafford but it was soon obvious Brighton were going to struggle with United's sheer pace.

Dale Stephens, Lewis Dunk, Martin Montoya and Dan Burn were all booked in the first half as the movement of James and Rashford made Albion's rearguard - who have kept four clean sheets in the Premier this season - look totally ponderous.

Brighton's cause wasn't helped with the opening two goals. The first one from Andreas Pereira took a huge deflection off Stephens while the second was an own goal from Davy Propper.

VAR referee Peter Bankes saw nothing wrong with Harry Maguire's elbow to Dunk's cheekbone in the build-up.

Albion did have a couple of moments and their one big chance arrived when Leandro Trossard's dangerous freekick was nearly turned in by Shane Duffy.

Potter would have been mighty pleased to get his players in at halftime with 11 players still on the pitch.

Albion switched to a 3-5-2 after the break with Solly March on for a bewildered Montoya and Glenn Murray for Aaron Connolly, who had looked Brighton's best attacking player in the first half.

A header from Dunk made it 2-1 and for a very brief moment Brighton were back in it but Rashford soon took control once more and his effort that crashed in off the underside of the bar made it a very comfortable 3-1.

Brighton have now lost 14 of their 15 Premier League away matches against established top-six opposition with an aggregate score of 34-4.

Potter's men have already shown they can recover from bad performances and results and they will need to do so once again after the international break. At least they won't have to face Rashford in this mood each week.