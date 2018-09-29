Substitute Kealy salvages point for Worthing

Australian striker Callum Kealy came off the bench to salvage a point for Worthing in their Bostik League Premier Division home clash with Leatherhead this afternoon.

Kealy's 88th-minute effort cancelled out Travis Gregory's strike in the first half as it finished 1-1 at Woodside Road.

The final ten minutes were action-packed with Worthing defender Will Miles sent off after picking up a second yellow card on 86 minutes. Despite being a goal and man down, the home side levelled through Kealy two minutes later before Thomas Cooney was dismissed for Leatherhead in stoppage time.

Although all at the club will be relieved to have come away with something to show for their efforts, the draw means Worthing have not won at Woodside Road since the opening day of the season.

The visitors were awarded a penalty ten minutes prior to the break which was missed by Elliott Benyon, only for Gregory to fire past Lucas Covolan on the rebound.

Just as they did in their previous home clash - an opening league defeat of the season against Margate - Worthing trailed at the interval.

The home side threw everything at Leatherhead but it looked as though it would be another afternoon of frustration at Woodside Road.

Adam Hinshelwood introduced Kealy 20 minutes from time but Worthing's luck looked to be out. When Miles was dismissed four minutes from time many would have felt that was it. However, Kealy's thunderous volley two minutes later made it 1-1.

Cooney picked up a second yellow card in stoppage time with Leatherhead also finishing with ten men but Worthing had to settle for a point.

WORTHING: Covolan; Colbran, Miles, Crane; Newton, Barker, Clarke, Rance; Ajiboye, Starkey; Pearce. Subs: Parsons (Rance, 45), Kealy (Pearce, 68), Skerry (Starkey, 78), Ovenden, Aguiar.

