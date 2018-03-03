Substitute Pamment strikes twice as ten-man Worthing stun title-chasing Billericay Town

Substitute Kieron Pamment was at the double to fire Worthing Football Club to a surprise Bostik League Premier Division success over leaders Billericay Town this afternoon.

Returning Pamment - whose not started any of Worthing's previous five matches - bagged a double in as many second half minutes as Adam Hinshelwood's ten-man team sealed a 2-1 triumph in front of a bumper 1,163 crowd at Woodside Road.

Pamment's first came 20 minutes from time, then an exquisite chip followed two minutes later to put Worthing in command.

Leaders Billericay hit back less than a minute later through former Brighton & Hove Albion striker Jake Robinson, before defender Joel Colbran received a second yellow card for kicking the ball away a minute from time to make it a nervous finale.

Hinshelwood's troops stood firm bagging arguably their best win of the campaign, which took them up three places to 18th in the table.

Worthing made three changes from the team that were beaten at Harrow Borough last time out. Sam Rents, Jared Rance and Alex Parsons returned to the starting line-up in place of Anesu Sisimayi, Harvey Sparks and Joe Clarke.

The fixture was one of just two matches to take place in the Bostik League Premier Division, with snow and freezing temperatures forcing games across the country to be postponed.

Lucas Covolan pulled off a couple of decent stops in an otherwise eventful opening 45 minutes.

Worthing looked a lot brighter after the restart, coming close to breaking the deadlock on 51 minutes. Wing-back Reece Meekums - who was a threat all afternoon - beat two Billericay defenders but fired straight at Alan Julian.

That scare appeared to spring the visitors in to life with Covolan coming to Worthing's rescue two minutes later. The Brazilian stopper did superbly to keep out a header then deny Robinson from close range.

Hinshelwood's team had threatened, with their efforts rewarded as they went ahead 19 minutes from time. A sweeping move saw Meekums find Zack Newton, he then picked out substitute Pamment who fired past Julian.

Pamment would star again, doubling Worthing's lead two minutes later. Newton went clear only to be denied by Julian, the loose ball fell to Pamment and he fired an exquisite chip from 25-yards to make it 2-0.

Leaders Billericay looked stunned but pulled one back almost immediately. Deering worked some room down the right, picking out Robinson and his glancing header beat Covolan 15 minutes from time.

Worthing so nearly had things wrapped after 88 minutes. Substitute Clarke rose highest to meet Pamment's corner and his header was cleared on the line by Josh Urquhart.

Defender Joel Colbran was shown a second yellow for kicking the ball away a minute later to make it a nervous finale. Covolan, who'd been exceptional all afternoon, pulled off a great stop to keep out Waldren's effort as Worthing secured a superb victory.

WORTHING: Covolan; Colbran, Young, Rents; Parsons, Budd, Barker, Rance; Meekums, Starkey; Newton. Subs: Sparks, Clarke (Starkey, 79), Pamment (Parsons, 17), Pope, Luff (Rents, 65).