Surprise Colombia loss caps hat-trick of World Cup defeats for Albion trio

A surprise defeat for Jose Izquierdo and Colombia completed a hat-trick of defeats at the World Cup for the international Brighton & Hove Albion trio.

The South Americans were beat 2-1 by Japan in their Group H opener earlier this afternoon where they were forced to play 87 minutes with just ten men.



Izquierdo got his first World Cup start on the left-hand side and looking bright throughout.



But their task was made harder after Carlos Sanchez was sent off in the third minute and Shinji Kagawa netted from the penalty spot.



Colombia fought back to level before half-time thanks to Juan Quintero's low free-kick which went under the jumping wall.



But Yuya Osako headed home off the post from Keisuke Honda's corner with 17 minutes remaining at the Mordovia Arena - shortly after Izquierdo had been substituted.



The final result completes a miserable round of first group games for the Albion contingent in Russia.



Maty Ryan was on the end of some contervesrsial decisions on Saturday as France struggled past an impressive Australia in a tight 2-1 victory in Group C.



Before new signing Leon Balogun and his Nigeria team-mates were beat 2-0 by Croatia in Group D later that evening.



Australia now play Denmark at 1pm on Tuesday, Nigeria face Iceland on Friday at 4pm and Colombia are up against Poland on Sunday at 7pm.