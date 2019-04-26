Sussex football

Sussex football hotshots: Who are the county's top scorers this season?

From the National League to SCFL Division Two, here are the top scorers from teams across Sussex, with goals from all competitions.

Here is a list of anyone with more than 12 goals this season so far. Thanks to photographers Grahame Lehkyj, Roger Smith, Dave Burt, Tommy McMillan, Scott White, Jon Rigby, Steve Robards, Derek Martin, Angela Brinkhurst, David Jeffery, Jamie Evans, John Lines, Simon Newstead for the pictures.

1. 12 goals

2. 12 goals

3. 12 goals

4. 13 goals

