Sussex footballer makes FA Cup history on senior debut

Young gun Liam Brady made his own piece of FA Cup history over the weekend.

Brady, 16, got the opener to become the first player born in the 21st century – after December, 31 2000 – to net in English football’s oldest cup competition as Arundel ran out 4-1 winners over Combined Counties Premier Division Chertsey Town at Mill Road on Saturday.

The young debutant, dual-signed with Bostik League Premier Division Bognor, was forced off at half-time after picking up a knock before Harry Russell struck twice and Ben Gray netted in the second half to ensure Mullets’ progress.

Arundel secured £2,250 in prize money for the victory and have been rewarded with a home tie against division-higher Bostik League South East Herne Bay in the preliminary round on Saturday week.

Brady, appearing in the FA Cup for the first time, said it was a day he’d never forget.

He said: “It’s brilliant to have made my own bit of history in the FA Cup, it felt good getting the goal. I took a bit of a knock and had to come off at half-time but I was pleased the team went on to win the game.

“Simon (Hull; Arundel manager) has shown great faith in me and given me chances, I was just happy to get a goal for the team.

“I’m dual-signed with Bognor and train with them and Arundel each week. My family were really proud, my mum was at the game and saw me get my goal.

“It’ll be a tough test in the next round against Herne Bay but it’s a game that myself and the squad are really looking forward to.”

Mullets manager Simon Hull has been tracking Brady for a couple of years and had no hesitation handing him his competitive debut in the FA Cup. Hull’s decision paid dividends as the Tangmere-based talent got the opener to set Arundel on their way to an FA Cup win.

Hull said: “Liam is a winner and someone I have watched for a couple of years during his days with the youth teams at Barnham Trojans.

“I gave him a chance in our pre-season friendly against Paulsgrove, he impressed there, so was deserving of his place in the team for our FA Cup game.

“He’s a winner, a real talent technically and battles for everything on the field.

“Liam is dual-singed with Bognor, a really promising talent, what we can offer him is senior football now which will hopefully benefit him in the long run.”

