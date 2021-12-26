Sussex's football rivalries to the fore in festive fixtures

Adam Hinshelwood takes Worthing to Bognor on Monday afternoon

That's because some fierce rivalries will be renewed with a host of Sussex derbies among fixtures in the Isthmian League.

Biggest billing goes to Worthing's visit to Bognor, with Adam Hinshelwood's side heading along the A259 in top spot in the premier division. The Rocks have had an up and down season and sit 12th going into this final match of 2021.

You can be certain of a crowd of well over 1,000 at Nyewood Lane for a 3pm kick-off - with the Rocks looking for a league double after their win at Woodside Road early in the campaign and the Mackerel Men hoping for a repeat of their last visit to Bognor, which resulted in a 3-0 win on New Year's Day last year.

A big crowd will be in place at Nyewood Lane Picture: Martin Denyer

The premier division's other two sides also meet - as in-form Horsham host high-flying Lewes at the Camping World Community Stadium. Tony Russell's Rooks are the second highest scorers in the division with 48, where as the Hornets' recent run has been built on a strong defence. It should be a close match-up.

In the Isthmian south east division, Hastings have won five of their past six to move up to third place and will look to continue that momentum when they visit Whitehawk, who are 12th.

The Mid Sussex derby sees fourth-placed Haywards Heath visit Burgess Hill, who are 10th, while improving Chichester City visit Lancing, who are on a high after a win away to leaders Cray Valley PM last week.

The only one of our sides in the Isthmian south east not facing another team from Sussex are Three Bridges, who go to Sevenoaks. East Grinstead host Ashford United on Tuesday.

A number of the above games - at least those on grass - may require pitch inspections after all the Christmas rain, so do check with clubs before setting off for grounds. And the same is true of matches in the Southern Combination, which has a full programme planned.

SCFL fixtures for Monday Dec 27

Premier div

Alfold v Loxwood

Broadbridge Heath v Horsham YMCA

Crawley Down Gatwick v Hassocks

Eastbourne Town v Eastbourne United Association

Lingfield v AFC Uckfield Town

Little Common v Bexhill United

Littlehampton Town v Pagham

Newhaven v Peacehaven & Telscombe

Saltdean United v AFC Varndeanians

Div one

Billingshurst v Roffey

Dorking Wanderers Res.v Epsom & Ewell

Godalming Town v Midhurst & Easebourne

Hailsham Town v Seaford Town

Selsey v Arundel