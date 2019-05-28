Sutton United and Torquay United sign influential Worthing aces David Ajiboye and Lucas Covolan

Worthing have been dealt a blow with the departure of two key players.

Striker David Ajiboye has sealed a switch to National League outfit Sutton United, while goalkeeper Lucas Covolan has joined league rivals Gary Johnson's Torquay United.

The former Brighton forward finished as the leading scorer for Adam Hinshelwood's men last term, netting 21 times following his arrival from Albion last summer.

Brazilian stopper Covolan has been a firm fans' favourite during his two seasons at Woodside Road.

He missed a large chunk of the previous campaign after breaking his arm in October.

But the stopper returned for the final ten games of the Bostik League Premier Division season.

The pair will be training full-time after sealing their respective moves and playing just one division below the Football League.

Ajiboye became new U's boss Matt Gray's first signing since arriving at the club earlier this month.

Covolan will also ply his trade in the National League following Torquay's National League South title win last term.

The loss of the pair is a further blow for Worthing after midfielder Kwame Poku sealed a switch to League Two Colchester United.

Have you read?

Worthing talent Kwame Poku joins Colchester United

Orchards Junior School stars see off Chelsea, West Ham, Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle to lift Premier League Primary Stars trophy

Every Football League club ranked in order of how much money they made or lost last season