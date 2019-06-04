Sutton United sign former Worthing striker Omar Bugiel following Bromley departure

Former Worthing favourite Omar Bugiel has joined National League outfit Sutton United.

The 25-year-old Lebanese international quickly moved to find a new club after the U's league rivals Bromley announced his departure on Monday.

He now joins Worthing's leading scorer from the previous campaign, David Ajiboye, at Gander Green Lane following his switch last month.

Bugiel initially joined the Ravens on loan from Forest Green in January 2018.

He made the move permanent last summer, netting 11 times in 48 appearances across his 18-month stay at Hayes Lane.

Bugiel was back at Woodside Road on Sunday, featuring for an ex-Worthing team that took on an ex-Brighton side in aid of charity.

The five-cap Lebanese international left Worthing after a stellar three seasons in February 2017 for then-National League outfit Forest Green Rovers.