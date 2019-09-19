Team news / Key defender back for Brighton but duo are ruled-out for trip to Newcastle United

Martin Montoya has recovered from illness and will be available for selection for Brighton’s trip to Newcastle this Saturday.

Montoya had previously played in every Premier League match but missed the 1-1 home draw against Burnley due to tonsillitis.

If Montoya plays, Shane Duffy will likely battle it out with £20m summer signing Adam Webster for a starting role on the right side of the defensive three. Duffy was dropped for Manchester City but recalled for Burnley.

Brazilian left-sided player Bernardo is struggling after picking up a knock in training and head coach Graham Potter rated Bernardo with an “outside chance” of playing at St James’ Park. Ezequiel Schelotto (knee) is nearing fitness but Saturday will be too soon for the right back, while midfielder Yves Bissouma (shoulder) could be in contention, having made it to the bench for the first time this season last week against Burnley.

Leon Balogun (groin) and Alireza Jahanbakhsh (thigh) returned from international duty with minor injuries and are expected to available once again after Newcastle. Playmaker Leandro Trossard remains absent with a groin problem picked up while representing Belgium.

Newcastle could be boosted by the return to fitness of Andy Carroll. The former England international is expected to take a place on the bench.

Head coach Steve Bruce is also set to see Switzerland defender Fabian Schar and midfielder Sean Longstaff both declared available for selection this weekend as United look to bounce back from their Liverpool defeat.