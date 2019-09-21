Ten-man Worthing come from behind to force FA Cup replay

Reece Meekums' strike deep into second half stoppage time saw Worthing snatch a 2-2 draw at National League South side St Albans City and force a FA Cup second qualifying round replay this (Saturday) afternoon.

The Saints went ahead on 29 minutes. Roco Rees forced debutant Andronicos Georgiou's cross onto the post. The ball bounced back to Joe Iaciofano who stroked home.

The Mackerel Men hit back nine minutes into the second half. Oliver Pearce's inch-perfect cross found Joel Colbran at the far-post and he headed home to draw Worthing level.

St Albans retook the lead four minutes later. A first-time howitzer from Georgiou rocketed Rees to make it 2-1 Saints.

Joe Tennant was shown two yellow cards in as many minutes as the game looked to be drifting away from Worthing.

But at the death Meekums fired low into the bottom corner to send the Mackerel Men faithful into delirium and take the tie to a replay.

The second qualifying round replay will take place on Tuesday night at Woodside Road (7.45pm).

Worthing: Rees, Colbran, Jones, Barker, Armstrong, Tennant, Dawes (Doughty 69), Aguiar, Pearce (Ayoola 84), Meekums, Starkey. Unused: Pattenden, Edwards, Sherman, Long, Stevens.