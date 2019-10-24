Ten-man Worthing ‘deservedly’ claim point against Carshalton Athletic

Adam Hinshelwood feels his Worthing side ‘deserved’ their point as they drew 1-1 at home to Carshalton Athletic on Tuesday night.

Lloyd Dawes opened the scoring in the first half but the hosts made life more difficult for themselves going down to ten men on the hour-mark after Joel Colbran’s sending off.

Carshalton took full advantage of the extra man and grabbed an equaliser almost immediately after, through Tommy Bradford, but Worthing managed to hold on for a point as they edged into the play-off places for the first time this season.

Hinshelwood said: “It was a good point against a very good side. They looked dangerous on the counter attack a few times, and had a lot of the ball, but didn’t really create too many chances with it.

“We got our goal and then the challenge at half-time was, could we hold out and see a scrappy 1-0 win as good sides seem to do?

“Our task was made a lot harder going down to ten men. We rode our luck at times but the lads stuck in and deservedly got a point in the end.”

The Worthing manager also felt the decision to send off Colbran was fair. He said: “The second (yellow card) is just a schoolboy error. We’ve got to learn to not dive in and adapt and change our game which Joel hasn’t done on this occasion.

“He’s been good for us all season so I’m sure he’ll learn from it and hopefully all the other players will take note as well so we don’t have that too many times this season.

“It’s a sign of how much quality we’ve got in the squad that we’ve held arguably the best team in the league. To draw with ten men is something that we should all take a lot of credit from and be pleased about.”

Carshalton were in high spirits after progressing to the FA Cup first round proper on Saturday but fell behind on 27 minutes when Dawes latched on to a through ball by Ricky Aguiar before slotting beyond Kleton Perntreou.

After the break, Carl Rushworth did well to stop a clever low free kick from the visitors before a lightning break by Worthing saw Alex Parsons meet a low cross on the half volley, but his shot blazed over.

Then came the turning point as Colbran was shown a second yellow card and, within two minutes, the Robins found their equaliser. Bradford was put through and amidst suspicions of handball, he notched his first goal of the season.

Worthing almost regained the lead when Aguiar sent a ball through the middle for Mason Doughty but he fired just wide of the post.

The Reds almost grabbed an injury-time winner when Doughty squared the ball across the six-yard box but Dawes couldn’t stretch to reach it leaving Worthing to settle for a point.

Worthing host Walton Casuals in the FA Trophy this Saturday (October 26).

Worthing: Rushworth, Colbran, Tutt, Barker, Young, Pashley, Dawes, Aguiar, Kealy (Doughty 65’), Parsons, Starkey. Unused: Edwards, Mendoza, Jones, Stevens