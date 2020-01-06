Ten-man Worthing United battle hard but go down to last-gasp strike against leaders Littlehampton Town

A battling display from Worthing United proved in vein as they went down against SCFL Division One leaders Littlehampton Town at Lyons Way on Saturday.

The ten-man Mavericks looked as though they’d take a point off Mark Bennett’s table-toppers but fell to a 2-1 defeat following a last-minute strike from Dion Jarvis.

Scott Packer fired the visitors in front in first half stoppage-time.

But Elliott Bennett got Worthing United back on terms on the hour.

Substitute Callum Wells was shown a straight red card for the hosts two minutes from time.

Yet, Danny Wood’s troops seemed as though they’d hold on for a point.

However, Jarvis netted at the death to leave the Worthing United manager annoyed.

Wood said: “The team battled and grafted until the very end, considering we didn’t get the run of the green.

“I was pleased with the overall performance against the top team in the league and although Aaron (Relf) made a few top saves at crucial points, we did carve out a few chances of our own that came close.

“We are now a completely different outfit from the start of the season, the personnel has improved and we are more solid and better organised.

“We are in a better shape to mix it with the top teams in the division and fear no-one.”

The Mavericks have strengthened their squad with last season’s captain Craig Nagle returning to the club.

He rejoins following a brief stint with Littlehampton.

Worthing United are without a game this weekend but entertain Midhurst & Easebourne in the league on Tuesday.