'That was for the fans' - Hinshelwood dedicates Worthing's hammering of Harlow to 'incredible' supporters

Adam Hinshelwood reflected on Worthing's remarkable 9-1 crushing of Harlow Town and roared: That was for the fans.

Worthing were without a win at Woodside Road since December prior to the mauling.

But Ollie Pearce netted four times, while Jesse Starkey, Joe Clarke, Kwame Poku and substitutes Jasper Pattenden and Callum Kealy also struck as Hinshelwood's troops recorded a first success on home turf in six attempts.

Despite the woes at Woodside Road this term - where Worthing have now won just five of 16 league outings - supporters have continued to turn out in great numbers.

The club have the highest attendance in the Bostik League Premier Division and Hinshelwood dedicated the crushing win to them.

He said: "I’m obviously delighted for the players.

“But for the fans, to have the kind of attendances we’ve had - that was only our fifth win at home all season - so that was for them.

“For them to keep supporting us like they do is incredible and I’m glad we gave them some excitement.

“I’m the first to admit that our football has not been entertaining and nowhere near what I want to see. Although you have to credit to the opposition, it’s a tough league this year and teams have come and made it hard for us. But I’m just glad that the fans got a lot to cheer (against Harlow).

“It’s been a long time coming, we owed that to them.

“It’s incredible (the support), we had more than 700 again.

“On the kind of run we’d been on at home it was testament to them and they didn’t stop singing second half.

"I’m just glad that we put on the kind of performance that I knew this set of players could perform at."

Substitute Callum Kealy grabbed two assists and a goal after his introduction while Jasper Pattenden - returning having picked a nasty head injury at Leatherhead last night - struck minutes after being introduced.

The impact from all of the squad was something that pleased Hinshelwood.

And the Worthing boss believes frontman Pearce, whose four goals took him to 14 for the season, will now be eyeing up the club's golden boot having moved level with leading scorer David Ajiboye.

"It will do Ollie (Pearce) the world of good confidence-wise," Hinshelwood said.

"He’s got a few goals for us now and he’ll be keen to get top goalscorer.

"But I thought Callum (Kealy), whose been excellent in training, really did push Ollie hard for a starting place with his performances in training.

“I was pleased Callum came on got two assists and a goal. He took his goal well, we do a lot of work on that run he made in training, I’m glad he got the rewards as well.

"I was pleased for Jasper (Pattenden) as well, you want these lads not just to make up the numbers on the bench but to have an impact."

