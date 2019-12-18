The 30 best Brighton and Hove Albion players of the decade - From 20-11

This week at The Brighton and Hove Independent we count down the top 30 Brighton and Hove Albion footballers of the last decade.

As we approach 2020, Albion football writer Ian Hine and head of sport Derren Howard sifted through a list of players who made – and continue to make – a significant impact for the Seagulls.

Kazenga LuaLua scored 22 goals from 172 appearances

It caused much debate but the final 30 was eventually agreed upon. Here we reveal the 10 players from the 20-11 list.

Yesterday (Wednesday) we published those who made the cut for the 30-21 section https://www.brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk/sport/football/albion/the-30-best-brighton-and-hove-albion-players-of-the-decade-30-21-1-9178613 and tomorrow (Friday) we reveal our top 10, along with our ultimate Brighton and Hove Albion player of the decade.

Take a look below to see if your stand-out player of the last 10 years is included.

* Appearances and goal numbers relate to the period August 2010 – May 2019.

Craig Mackail-Smith Arrived in July 2011 with great fanfare after a prolific time at Peterborough United

20 Kazenga LuaLua: 2010-2018 - 172 appearances, 22 goals

Despite being with Albion for much of the decade, never really cemented a regular place in the team. Somewhat injury-prone but when fit, capable of unlocking defences and delivering quality into the penalty area

19 Craig-Mackail-Smith: 2011-2015 - 122 appearances, 24 goals

Arrived in July 2011 with great fanfare after a prolific time at Peterborough United. Started well, but struggled after a goal drought towards the end of 2011. A bad Achilles injury put him out for over a year and on his return, continued to struggle for consistency. Worked incredibly hard

Leonardo Ulloa

18 Davy Pröpper: 2017-present - 79 appearances, 2 goals

Signed from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2017, proved instrumental in Albion staying in the Premier League that season. Sent off towards the end of the season. Scored his only Albion goal against Leicester in February 2019. Dutch international.

17. Pascal Groß: 2017-present 73 appearances, 11 goals

Signed for a then-record fee of £3 million in May 2017. Scored Albion’s first goal in the Premier League against West Bromwich Albion in September 2017. Also scored the goal that secured Premier League status in May 2018 and was voted Player of the Season that campaign.

Vicente Rodriguez didn't make too many appearances due to injury but was an outrageously talented player

16 Tomer Hemed: 2015-2019 - 108 appearances, 33 goals

Signed in July 2015 and became an instant fan favourite with an injury-time winner from the penalty spot against Fulham that August. The goals dried up but later in the season, re-discovered his form to finish as top scorer in 15/16. Unable to nail down a consistent starting place in the promotion season but was on hand to score crucial goals.

15. Solly March: 2012-present - 167 appearances, 11 goals

Sussex-born, signed from Lewes in February 2012. Struggled to establish himself but played 23 times in the 2013/14 season under Oscar Garcia. Suffered a serious knee injury but returned in November 2016, to play a key role in Albion’s promotion to the Premier League. Adapted well to life in the top flight, and has become an important member of the squad.

14 Leonardo Ulloa: 2012-2014 & 2017/18 - 70 appearances, 28 goals

Made an instant impact on signing from Almeira, scoring on his debut in an FA Cup defeat to Arsenal at The Amex. Became the first player to score a hat-trick at The Amex in March 2013, against Huddersfield Town. A couple of weeks afterwards, scored twice against Crystal Palace in the 3-0 win. The following season, scored the goal, away at Nottingham Forest, that sent Albion into the play-offs.

Liam Bridcutt, a former Chelsea youth team player, made 151 appearances for the Albion

13 Vicente Rodriguez: 2011-2013 - 32 appearances, 5 goals

Despite the low number of appearances, made an unforgettable impact. Incredibly talented but troubled with injury in his time at The Amex. Perhaps best remembered for a ‘goal’ he didn’t score. Against Derby County in March 2012, he gathered the ball on halfway, beat at least five players before unleashing a thunderbolt that crashed against the crossbar.

12 Liam Bridcutt: 2010-2014 - 151 appearances, 2 goals

A former Chelsea youth player, signed for Albion in August 2010. Was a key member of the side that gained promotion from League One in 2011. His first goal for Brighton came in stoppage time to earn a 4-3 win against Carlisle United in March 2011. Mr consistency in the first two seasons at The Amex, earning him back to back Player of the Year awards.

11 Ashley Barnes: 2010-2014 - 170 appearances, 53 goals

A real ‘marmite’ player, his hard-working, bustling style not to the liking of a number of fans. Proved to be the perfect partner to Glenn Murray in 2010/11 and he continued to score as we were promoted to The Championship. Finished the season as leading scorer. Sent off against Bolton Wanderers in March 2013 for attempting to trip the referee, which earned him a seven-match ban. Transferred to Burnley in January 2014, where he continues to shine.