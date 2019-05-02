The astonishing all-time English top-flight table from its 131 years existence - including 65 clubs

65 clubs have competed in England's top flight since it was formed 131 years ago - but how does each team rank?

Click and scroll through the pages to how all-time Premier League and English First Division table shapes up:

P34 W4 D10 L20 = 22 PTS

P42 W6 D9 L27 = 27 PTS

P42 W5 D15 L22 = 30 PTS

P38 W10 D5 L23 = 35 PTS

P56 W11 D8 L37 = 41 PTS

P42 W12 D5 L25 = 41 PTS

P42 W10 D13 L19 = 43 PTS

P76 W19 D22 L35 = 79 PTS

P124 W27 D38 L59 = 119 PTS