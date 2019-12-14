The injury news Brighton and Hove Albion fans didn't want to hear ahead of Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly is a doubt for Monday night's Premier League clash at Crystal Palace.

Connolly, 19, injured his groin during the memorable 2-1 victory at Arsenal on December 5. He was replaced in the second half on 76 minutes following his impressive display at the Emirates Stadium.

Albion striker Aaron Connolly picked up a groin injury against Arsenal

The young Irishman missed the 2-2 home draw against Wolves and was hoping to be fit in time for the "M23 Derby" at Palace on Monday night.

"We are pretty much as we were in the last match (Wolves)," said Brighton head coach Graham Potter. "No further problems. We are waiting on Aaron Connolly so we will give him as much time as we can.

"At the moment he is looking, I would say doubtful. But we will see, we will give him up until the game to see where he is at."

Albion midfielder Solly March also remains on the sidelines. March, 25, underwent a groin operation following the home loss to Leicester and has since missed the Liverpool, Arsenal and Wolves fixtures.

"Solly, will be more end of December or January, so the game is too soon for him," Potter added.

Jose Izquierdo remains absent with a long-term knee injury. Izquierdo's agent hinted earlier this week that the Colombian winger could be back early in the new year but Potter remains cautious.

"With the nature of his injury, I would not want to speculate on times. So nothing to report on that one."

Dale Stephens is suspended for Palace, having collected his fifth booking of the season against Wolves.