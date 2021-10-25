The Isthmian League's craziest game of the season in pictures: Worthing 5 Lewes 4

Lewes took a 2-0 lead through Joe Taylor (penalty) and Matt Weaire but the Mackerel Men hit back in style and led 3-2 by the break thanks to goals by Ollie Pearce (2) and Dayshonne Golding. They extended the lead to 5-2 through Jasper Pattenden and Golding again before Taylor with another spot kick and Ollie Tanner made it 5-4. The only surprise was that the final 14 minutes were goalless. See some great pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked, by Stephen Goodger and Marcus Hoare. Get all the local football in the Worthing Herald and Sussex Express later in the week.