'The look on my face I could not believe it' Alireza Jahanbakhsh reacts to THAT goal against Chelsea

Alireza Jahanbakhsh said he's started 2020 in the best way possible following his remarkable equaliser against Chelsea at the Amex Stadium.

The Iranian international scored his second in two matches when fired home a spectacular over-head kick to seal 1-1 draw against Frank Lampard's men.

Jahanbakhsh, 26, was on target against Bournemouth on December 28 and he now has two in two having failed to find the net in his first 26 for the club.

"When I was about to go on, I had a feeling I could have an impact on the game," he said. "When I saw the ball, I just tried to hit it as hard as I could and the bicycle kick was the only option. I'm going to watch it a couple more times.

"I have done this before in training but to do it in an important competition against an important team. When Dunky (Lewis Dunk) hit the ball I just thought I wanted to hit it as hard as I could. You could see by the look on my face that I could not believe it.

"To do it this game against such a side, it could not be any better. I think it is my best goal."

Some were surprised that Jahanbakhsh was omitted from the side to face Chelsea after his fine display in the previous match against Bournemouth. Head coach Graham Potter felt two matches in quick succession would have been tough n a player who hasn't featured so much this campaign.

"I have not played in a long time," said Jahanbakhsh. "Playing two games in a row, with a lot of intensity, that is probably the main reason I didn't start. I had a feeling I was going to go on in the second half and I just wanted to make an impact on the game.

"It has been a really tough time for me. I have been training well and working hard to get my chance. Luckily, it has gone the way I wanted.

"2019 didn't go as well as I wanted. I tried to end the year as well as I could and I've started 2020 in the best way possible."