The only way is up for Mile Oak following Rangers defeat

The only way is up for Mile Oak following another league defeat, losing 1-0 to St Francis last Saturday.

Mile Oak governed the first half, with a chance very early on from Marc Rewell as his shot found the back of the net only to be ruled out by the linesman's flag.

Another chance for Oak soon after saw super duo Dine and Foster's skills radiate as the ball was crossed to Anderson, but the strike was well saved by St Francis' keeper. Another chance for Dine, saw the ball find the side netting.

St Francis started to pick up their game, but their effort on goal did not outwit Oak keeper Stenning as he pulled off a superb save.

A great effort by Oak's Jack Marriott hit the bar but Oak did not relent and continued to push onwards as they kept it 0-0 for the first half.

The second half saw more of the same until St Francis' Chris Haskell scored to give Rangers the lead in the 66th minute, with a shot from the edge of the box.

Substitutions for Oak saw Jack Stenning replace Jack Marriott and Callum Wells replace Lee Early.

Another attempt on goal from Oak almost brought an equaliser, as Rewell - holding the ball up well - laid it off to Foster whose thunderous shot deflected wide.

Oak did find the back of the net through Gillingham, but the referee disallowed it for climbing

Mile Oak boss Anthony Whittington said: "It was another frustrating day dominating possession and creating plenty of chances.

"I was happy with players' attitude and their work rate. The lads are disappointed, but are confident of turning things around.

"There is not much wrong and one win could send us on a run."