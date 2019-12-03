This is why Amazon made Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion kick-off at such an unusual time

Brighton and Hove Albion travel to Arsenal on Thursday and kick-off at the Emirates Stadium at the strange time of 8.15pm

Arsenal vs Brighton is one of 10 Premier League matches to be played this week. All will kick-off at 7.30pm or 8.15pm and it's all to do with Amazon's new deal with the Premier League. For the first time in the UK, none of the matches will be screened on traditional TV channels.

The way to watch these matches is on Amazon Prime Video. Subscription is available at £7.99 a month but it does offer a 30-day free trial. You can stream on computers, phones, tablets and some smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming devices and consoles.

Amazon agreed a 20-game-a-season three-year contract with the Premier League - which also includes exclusive rights for the festive fixtures on 26 and 27 December. It is unclear how much Amazon paid but BT Sport paid £90m for a similar deal of 20 games.

The American multinational technology company based in Seattle plan to invest in their Premier League football coverage. They have signed 43 presenters, commentators and pundits, including Alan Shearer, Jermaine Jenas, Michael Owen and Thierry Henry. Broadcasters Gabby Logan, Conor McNamara and Guy Mowbray have also joined.

It is reported that Amazon Prime have 15 million subscribers in the UK. They hope this week's Premier League fixtures will attract customers - who can get a 30 day free trial - in time for the Christmas period.

One major gripe from sports fans is the delay in the streaming process and viewers will see the action a short while after it happens. If you are checking social media at the same time, you might know about a goal before you see it. Apparently this is normal with online streaming.

Amazon streamed the US Open tennis in 2018 and it was often up to 45 seconds behind traditional TV transmission.

This week's Premier League matches:

Tuesday, 3 December

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth - 7.30pm

Burnley v Manchester City - 8.15pm

Wednesday, 4 December

Chelsea v Aston Villa - 7.30pm

Leicester City v Watford - 7.30pm

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - 7.30pm

Southampton v Norwich City - 7.30pm

Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United - 7.30pm

Liverpool v Everton - 7.30pm

Thursday, 5 December

Sheffield United v Newcastle United - 7.30pm

Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion - 7.30pm