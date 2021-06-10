Three or four new faces set to follow former Leeds United keeper into Worthing

Adam Hinshelwood expects around 80 per cent of last season's squad to stay at Woodside Road

The Mackerel Men have already signed former Leeds under-23 keeper Harrison Male – and more arrivals are in the offing.

But it will largely be a summer of stability at Woodside Road as Hinshelwood concentrates on keeping the core of their successful 2020-21 squad together and adding new quality where he can.

Worthing were top of the table when the Isthmian premier season ended early, as they had been in the truncated 2019-20 season, and their clear aim is to win the league and secure National League football.

Hinshelwood said although only one signing had been announced, there was plenty of work on the squad going on behind the scenes.

“I’m happy with how it’s going,” he told the Herald before Male’s arrival was made public. “There’s lots going on.

“I’d envisage four or five new faces and about 80 per cent of last season’s squad staying.

“Any players we bring in have got to be better and of a certain quality.”

The squad are now having a break of a few weeks after bucking the trend at their level and returning for a couple of months of training and friendlies when restrictions on outdoor sport were lifted at the end of March.

Hinshelwood said it had been a useful period. “I’m pleased we got together. It was a bit of normality and it got good minutes into the players’ legs as well as boosting everyone’s personal health. The friendlies were really useful, in that match situations are needed on top of just training.

“The players have shown a good hunger and intensity and we’ll get back together around the end of June.”

A programme of friendlies starts in July and has had a home fixture against a QPR XI added on Tuesday, August 10.

New signing Male has said how he thinks the club’s style of play is suited to him and how he can’t wait to play in front of a packed Woodside Road.