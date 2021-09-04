At least seven Sussex sides will be in Monday's second qualfying round draw - but at least three face replays after draws today / Picture: Getty

Miles Rutherford's Chi twice came from behind to win 3-2 at Northwood - sparking thoughts of another run to the 'proper' rounds like they had in 2019. Gicu Iordache, Kaleem Haitham and Lewis Hyde were their scorers.

Hastings won comfortably away to step five side Harefield, with Ben Pope and a Sam Hasler double all but wrapping it up in the first half and Pope adding the Us' fourth goal in the second half.

The third Isthmian south east side through are Jay Lovett's Burgess Hill Town who had a Trey Masikini second half double to thank as they defeated Bracknell Town.

The Sussex derby between Haywards Heath and Horsham ended 1-1 and they'll play it again at the Camping World Community Stadium in midweek. Shamir Fenelon put the Hornets ahead three minutes before the break but Sam Remfry levelled on 53.

Also facing a replay are Worthing, who had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to Isthmian premier rivals Corinthian Casuals. Mo Diallo got the Mackerel Men's goal.

Jordy Mongoy, Ashton Leigh and Gavin McCallum were all on target for Bognor away to Hayes and Yeading but they went out in a 4-3 defeat - at least an improvement on the 5-0 defeat they suffered at the same venue in the Cup last season.

Lewes are also out, losing 2-1 at home to Met Police with another Joe Taylor goal not enough to keep them in the competition.

And SCFL premier side Peacehaven and Telscombe were beaten 4-0 at Farnborough, all the goals coming in the first 16 minutes of the second half.

Two sides play tomorrow (Sunday, 3pm) - with the only SCFL left in, Littlehampton, at home to Whitehawk.