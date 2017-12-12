Tottenham midfielder Lamela could make first start in 14 months against Albion

Tottenham midfielder Erik Lamela could make his first start in 14 months against Brighton & Hove Albion at Wembley tomorrow.

The Argentine is on his way back from operations on both hips and has not featured in a Spurs starting XI since last October.



The 25-year-old has recently returned from his long-term lay-off and has made three appearances off the bench in the past few weeks.



And Spurs manager Pochettino has revealed that the attacking midfield man could be set to start for his side in their Premier League clash against Albion.



When pushed on whether the midfielder could make the starting XI, Pochettino said: "Maybe, maybe. I still haven't decided. I will decide today for tomorrow. Yes he has a chance to play from the start tomorrow."



Lamela netted for Spurs when they last they played the Seagulls back in 2014. He and Harry Kane were on the scoresheet in a 2-0 League Cup success.



In other team news in the build up to the game, Spurs confirmed that defender Toby Alderweireld, who has a hamstring injury sustained against Real Madrid in the Champions League, will remain out until February.



Victor Wanyama (knee) will also miss out against Albion despite taking part in light training, while Davinson Sanchez is suspended.

