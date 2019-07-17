Trialist Marvin Armstrong to be given more time to impress at Worthing

Adam Hinshelwood is eager to continue to run the rule over Marvin Armstrong.

The midfielder has been on trial with Worthing this summer and featured in the friendlies against Selsey on Saturday and at Lancing last night.

Hinshelwood now wants to give him more minutes in pre-season matches to come before making a decision.

But he admitted Armstrong may look to pursue other potential opportunities in the coming weeks having not yet been offered a deal by Worthing.

Hinshelwood said: “We’d like to see some more of Marvin over the next couple of games so we can make a decision there.

“He’s done okay in the two games, he’s something a bit different in terms of his best attribute being when other teams have the ball.

“He presses well and is something a bit different to what we’ve got.

“All of our players are better suited when they have the ball at their feet.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to have a bit more of a look at him over pre-season.

“It’s down to the lad himself.

“He might want something a bit more concrete now, given the amount of time he’s been with us.”

Worthing's pre-season preparations continue at Littlehampton on Friday (7.45pm) and Three Bridges on Saturday (3pm).

Eastbourne then visit Woodside Road on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Have you read?

Lancing inflict friendly defeat on Worthing



Worthing put eight past Selsey to start pre-season in style



Ian Hart: Free-to-air cricket coverage is extremely important after England's dramatic World Cup win