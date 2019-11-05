Two Lancing youngsters called up for England U18s Schoolboys

Two players from Lancing have been announced in the England U18s Schoolboys South-East team as they take on the South-West team on Sunday November 17.

Brad Santos and Max Blencowe have been announced in the squad which could potentially see them participate in the new ‘South’ squad after the trials.

The best players from the South East and South West will be selected during the trial on 17 November which will go on to create this season’s “South” Squad squad. The same process has already taken place within the North and Midlands creating this season’s “North” squad.

These two regional teams will then play each other on Saturday 30 November 2019, where the official squad will be selected for International Schools’ Football duty.

Lancing boss Naim Rouane praised defender Blencowe after putting good performances in his first two senior games for the club.

He said: “Max has been outstanding in the two games he’s been with us both on and off the pitch, he’s settled into the group so quickly, for me that’s key to any player flourishing.

"He plays the game like a player well beyond his years, he’s a calming influence over the team and for a 17 year old that’s an incredible quality to have!

"He has a great future ahead of him."