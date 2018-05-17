UEFA Cup win at Spurs, Championship title with Newcastle... Hughton on where Albion survival ranks for him

Chris Hughton says his 'responsibility' to keep Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League drove him on to what ranks as one of his best moments in the game.

The 59-year-old masterminded the Seagulls' survival battle this year as they placed 15th in the table following promotion from the Championship.

Safety was paramount for the club and Hughton knew what it would take following a promotion with Newcastle United and a subsequent relegation-battling spell at Norwich City.

In his playing days, Hughton won the FA Cup and UEFA Cup with Tottenham Hotspur, while as a manager, he has won the Championship with Newcastle and led Birmingham City to the Europe Cup group stages.

On where his achievement with Albion ranks, the former Ireland international said: "It's very difficult to evaluate to your best moments in management or the game, but it's right up there, because I know how difficult it is to stay there ((in the Premier League).

"I know how difficult it is to get up and how difficult it is to stay up. Also, when you are a manager you have a lot of responsibility and you have that on your shoulders.

"You have that responsibility to the people that employ you, to the fans and you are desperate to keep this team in a division that the club has worked so hard to be in.

"Yes, it's right up there. I do not know what the best moments are, but it's right up there."

And with the hard work done, the Albion boss is looking forward to a bit of time off, he added: "I am looking forward to a nice break, I must admit.

"Even though for a lot of periods of that you are still working, you are working without the real pressure of having to get results and so."