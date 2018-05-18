Unbeaten Atoms do the double

Ferring Youth Atoms under-14s have enjoyed one of the most successful seasons in the club’s history.

Atoms completed a memorable league and cup double, as well as going unbeaten over the course of the whole campaign.

Having scored 12 goals on two separate occasions on their way to the Invitation Cup final, Ferring were 2-1 winners over rivals Worthing United Colts at Bognor FC’s Nyewood Lane home.

Atoms managed to hold their nerve as they took on neighbours Ferring Youth in a winner-takes-all league fixture on the final day.

Ferring Atoms under-14 head coach Richard Hack toasted a fine season and said: “I’m delighted for the players, coaches and supporters alike.

“Doing the double is never easy and what we have all achieved this season can never be taken away from us.”