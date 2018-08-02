United target an immediate return to the Premier Division

Worthing United player-manager Matt Evans wants to secure an instant return to the Southern Combination League Premier Division this season.

Mavericks were relegated last term after finishing second-from-bottom and will play in SCFL Division 1 this term.

Evans has lost six of the squad from last season but he hopes a young, hungry group assembled can take the team up.

He said: “We’ve had a really positive pre-season. Training has been excellent and we’re starting to see the rewards of that hard work in our performances now.

"I’m really happy that everyone we asked to stay from last season has stayed. The core of the squad are young, local players and all of them want to get this club back into the Premier Division.

"We’re delighted to add the players we have done, many of whom bring experience, calmness and importantly quality to our ranks.”

It’s been a summer of change off the field at United. Bill Clifford replaced Steve Taylor - now at Lancing - as chairman.

Evans hopes that will help move the club forward and said: “With the new chairman coming in and adding a wave of ambition and enthusiasm, which this club has sometimes struggled with in the past, it's a really good time to be at the club.”

Ins: Dale Hurley, Toby Funnell, Tim Tapscott, John Mulhern, Aidan Robbins

Outs: Josh Fuller, Josh Maher, Deji Alabi, Lindon Miller, Charlie Williamson, Mitchell Bromage.