Updates: Chichester City take their place in the FA Cup second round draw

Draw day is here for Chichester City - but can it match the heights of the last one?
It's three weeks since City got a bye in the first-round FA Cup draw, sparking jubilant scenes as players, management and families watched at Oaklands Park.
Now it's time for the draw for round two as Chichester find out whether they will face a team from League One or League Two or another non-league team.
The prize for second-round winners couldn't be bigger - a place in the third round alongisde Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and the rest of the Premier League and Championship teams.
The second round takes place from Friday, November 29, to Monday, December 2, with a number of ties set to be selected for live BBC or BT Sport TV coverage.
Monday's second round takes place from 7pm at City's Oaklands Park clubhouse - as we reported on Friday - hosted by Mark Chapman and being shown live on BBC2. We;ll update this story as soon as City know who they'll play.
Here are the draw numbers...
1 IPSWICH TOWN OR LINCOLN CITY
2 SOLIHULL MOORS
3 CRAWLEY TOWN
4 HARROGATE TOWN OR PORTSMOUTH
5 COVENTRY CITY
6 SUNDERLAND OR GILLINGHAM
7 CARLISLE UNITED
8 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
9 ALTRINCHAM
10 WREXHAM OR ROCHDALE
11 MAIDSTONE UNITED
12 MALDON & TIPTREE
13 NORTHAMPTON TOWN
14 YEOVIL TOWN OR HARTLEPOOL UNITED
15 CAMBRIDGE UNITED OR EXETER CITY
16 STOURBRIDGE OR EASTLEIGH
17 SALFORD CITY OR BURTON ALBION
18 FOREST GREEN ROVERS
19 BRISTOL ROVERS OR BROMLEY
20 NOTTS COUNTY
21 WALSALL OR DARLINGTON
22 AFC FYLDE
23 AFC WIMBLEDON OR DONCASTER ROVERS
24 OXFORD UNITED
25 SHREWSBURY TOWN OR BRADFORD CITY
26 GRIMSBY TOWN OR NEWPORT COUNTY
27 OLDHAM ATHLETIC
28 MANSFIELD TOWN
29 DOVER ATHLETIC
30 TRANMERE ROVERS OR WYCOMBE WANDERERS
31 BOSTON UNITED
32 CHELTENHAM TOWN OR SWINDON TOWN
33 CREWE ALEXANDRA
34 FLEETWOOD TOWN
35 KINGSTONIAN
36 ROTHERHAM UNITED
37 BLACKPOOL
38 PORT VALE
39 STEVENAGE OR PETERBOROUGH UNITED
40 CHICHESTER CITY