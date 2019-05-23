Utility man Crane is back at Bognor after leaving Worthing

Fans' favourite James Crane is back where he belongs -- in a Rocks shirt.

Bognor boss Jack Pearce has moved swiftly to re-sign the versatile full-back from Bostik premier division rivals Worthing.

Crane quit Nyewood Lane this time last year citing the quest for a new challenge as his reasoning for the departure and he was soon snapped up by the Rebels manager Adam Hinshelwood.

Pearce said it was an easy decision to bring back Crane, who was with the Rocks for a decade before he quit. He said: "Everyone knows all about James' qualities and it was such a simple decision to make for us and for him.

"He has an abundance of ability, great desire and he knows where the goal is, too. The supporters love him and I think it's fair to say he is back at his spiritual home now. In modern parlance, signing James was what is called, I believe, a 'no-brainer'.

"As a club we are determined to build on last season and as much as we can, we want to get our business done early. We have a number of players who we are talking to and we very much hope that we can bring the fans positive recruitment news soon."

