Variety pleases Hinshelwood after bolstering Worthing squad

Adam Hinshelwood is pleased with the tools at his disposal ahead of a crunch period for Worthing Football Club.

Worthing boss Hinshelwood bolstered his playing ranks by sealing returns for Jesse Starkey and Zack Newton, as well as dual-signing left-sided player Jaydon Thorbourne from Southern Combination League Eastbourne United over a busy few days to end last week.

The trio were forced to wait to pull on a Worthing shirt though as Saturday’s Bostik League Premier Division clash at high-flying Staines Town was postponed owing to a waterlogged pitch.

As well as Starkey, who has signed a permanent deal at Woodside Road after being released by League One Gillingham, Newton and Thorbourne, Matt Boiling has returned to the club following a brief loan stay at Bostik League South Horsham.

A manic end to last week also saw Brighton & Hove Albion loan duo Reece Meekums and Rian O’Sullivan return to their parent club.

Hinshelwood revealed talks are on-going to bring Meekums back for the remainder of this season but a deal must be reached before next Wednesday’s transfer deadline.

“I’m pleased with the variety I’ve got in the squad at this minute,” Hinshelwood said.

“It’s a nice mix of youth and experience and we’ll be calling on all the squad as we enter a busy period of the season.

“Jesse is now back with us permanently, we know what Zack can offer and Jaydon is an exciting talent. We’ve called Matt back as cover for Henry (Watson) who's been ill. If we could get Reece back that would be a big boost as well.”

Worthing remained third from bottom in the Bostik League Premier Division, despite seeing their match called off on Saturday.

Tooting & Mitcham United - currently in 23rd - were beaten at Margate last weekend. Needham Market and Harlow Town, the two teams directly above Worthing in the table, could only manage draws, meaning Hinshelwood’s team remain within touching distance and now have games in hand.

But Hinshelwood has warned his team to focus only on themselves as a potential busy period awaits them after a number of postponements over the past few weeks.

He added: “All you can do when games get called off is hope results go your way. Fortunately for us they did this past weekend but we just need to look at what we are doing. We’re on the back of the heaviest defeat since I came back (3-0 at Brightlingsea Regent), so I want to see a response from the boys.”

Worthing's rearranged Bostik League Premier Division clash at Staines Town will now take place on Wednesday (7.45pm).