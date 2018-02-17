VIDEO: Worthing let two-goal lead slip in home draw with Harlow Town

Matt Foy was at the double as Bostik League Premier Division strugglers Harlow Town came from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw in their clash with Worthing at Woodside Road this afternoon.

Zack Newton - his fourth in five matches - and Reece Meekums both struck inside the opening 25 minutes to put Adam Hinshelwood's side in command.

Foy then fired either side of the interval to ensure second-from-bottom Harlow left with a point.

Worthing went into the game full of confidence - on the back of three wins from four, all against teams in the top-ten - but they failed to make it three successive victories for just the second time this season.

Hinshelwood's team could have climbed up two places with a win but they remained 19th - seven points clear of basement boys Burgess Hill Town - as they were pegged back by Harlow.

Worthing made one change from the team that beat Folkestone Invicta, with Danny Barker making his first start for the club in place of Joe Clarke.

A minute's applause was observed prior to kick-off in memory of Sussex stalwart Steve Piper, while Worthing's FA Cup heroes from 1982 - who reached the second round in the oldest English cup competition - were paraded on the pitch at half-time.

The game started in an open fashion, with Newton notching a fourth in five matches to fire the home side ahead after eight minutes. The frontman started the move picking out Alex Parsons, his shot struck a post and rolled across the goalline - Newton reacted quickest to tuck away.

Worthing's front three were looking lively and two of them nearly combined to make it two five minutes later. Reece Meekums' pass sent Jesse Starkey through on goal, he tried to come back on his left but Audrius Laucys recovered to clear.

Harlow were caught out once again by the pace of Worthing's attacking trio and went further behind on 25 minutes.

Skipper Darren Budd's precise pass sent Meekums away who kept his composure, thundering past Hughes.

Harlow - who had shown dangerous signs when attacking - came so close to levelling nine minutes before the break.

A corner was not properly cleared, with Fabian Simms' flicked header going in - only for Harvey Sparks to head clear off-the-line.

Having survived a scare less than five minutes earlier, Worthing conceded. Syrus Gordan's drive was hacked clear on the line by Barker but straight into Matt Foy's path and he got Harlow back in it.

Harlow made the better start in the second and were back on level terms seven minutes after the restart. Alfie Young's header back to goalkeeper Lucas Covolan came up short. Foy snuck in, chipped over the onrushing Brazilian to make it 2-2.

Worthing could count themselves fortunate to remain with 11 on the field after an hour. Young - who was being caused all sorts of problems by Foy - pulled the forward back and after referee Steven Scott consulted his linesman, showed the centre-back a yellow card.

Harlow were making all the running, this time Covolan had to parry Alexander Read's fierce drive wide 20 minutes from time.

Adam Hinshelwood made a triple change 15 minutes from time with Budd, Sam Rents and Young replaced by Kieron Pamment, Jared Rance and Joe Clarke.

Worthing switched to a 4-3-3 formation as they surged for something to spark them into life.

The changes failed to lift the home side, with Harlow ending the stronger as Worthing were fortunate to hold on for a point.

WORTHING: Covolan; Colbran, Young, Rents; Parsons, Budd, Barker, Sparks; Starkey, Meekums; Newton. Subs: Sisimayi, Pamment (Budd, 74), Rance (Rents, 74), Pope, Clarke (Young, 74).