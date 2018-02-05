VIDEO: Worthing storm back to win five-goal thriller

Adam Hinshelwood hailed the response shown by his Worthing Football Club team as they took all three points from a Bostik League Premier Division thriller at Leiston on Saturday.

Worthing trailed to an early Christy Finch effort but stormed back courtesy of goals from Harvey Sparks, Zack Newton and Joe Clarke to win it 3-2.

Hinshelwood’s team have faced three of the current top nine in succession and picked up two wins.

It was Worthing’s first match since a 4-0 defeat at title-chasing Billericay Town and Hinshelwood praised his side's efforts.

Worthing remain 21st in the table after two of the other bottom six teams were also victorious on Saturday.

“I was really pleased with how we responded, particularly after the poor start we made,” Hinshelwood said.

“We gifted them an early goal but looked a real threat going forward after that. Getting back in the game so soon after going behind helped us.

“There’s still plenty of us to improve on and Lucas (Covolan; Worthing goalkeeper) is having too much to do in games for my liking

“I’d like us to keep more clean sheets as well but we’ve faced a tricky run of fixtures and I’m pleased with how we’ve done.”

Finch fired Leiston in front after six minutes but Sparks levelled 13 minutes later.

Forward Newton notched his second in three matches since returning to put Worthing ahead three minutes later. Chris Henderson struck for the home side on the half-hour as it was 2-2 at the break.

Worthing were not to be denied, though, and midfielder Joe Clarke struck on the hour to bag all three points.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Danny Barker came on to make his debut late on.

"Danny (Barker) is someone I worked with during my two years at Brighton," Hinshelwood added.

"He was released back in December and has been without a club since. We've remained in touch and I'm happy to offer him a chance here."

WORTHING: Covolan; Colbran, Young, Rents; Parsons, Budd, Clarke, Sparks; Meekums, Starkey; Newton. Subs: Rance (Starkey), Pamment (Meekums), Barker (Newton).