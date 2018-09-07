We'll treat FA Cup with the utmost respect - Hinshelwood

Adam Hinshelwood says Worthing will treat Faversham with the utmost respect tomorrow as they bid to progress in the FA Cup.

Prize money of £6,000 is up for grabs for the first qualifying round tie and both sides have made bright starts to their respective seasons.

Worthing sit second in the Bostik League Premier Division after collecting 13 points from five games, while Faversham are eighth in the South East Division with seven points from four matches.

Faversham progressed past Hackney Wick in the preliminary round with a 4-1 home win and Hinshelwood will prepare his team as if it's a league game.

He said: "For a club like ourselves, that sort of prize money on offer means we've got to treat the competition with the utmost respect.

"At the same time, if we've got players with one or two knocks and players who need more minutes, it's just about seeing who needs to rest and who needs game time.

"But we'll put out a team that makes us as competitive as we can be for this game and the League Cup tie at Leatherhead on Wednesday.

"We want to do well in cup competitions this year and we want to be competitive in every game we play.

"These two games will be no different.

"There is the added incentive of the prize money but at the same time we want to do well in the League Cup as well.

"We've got the squad to compete in cup competitions this year."

On what he knows about Faversham heading into tomorrow's clash, Hinshelwood said: "I sent a friend along who lives down that way to watch them play.

"They were good, really quick and powerful. They get the ball forward, have a quick and lively front three and Faversham is always notorious for being a tough place to go.

"We will pay them the utmost respect and treat it like a normal league game. Our preparation won't differ or change in any way whatsoever."

If Saturday's match is drawn, the replay will take place at Steyning Town on Tuesday, as Worthing are waiting for floodlight repairs to be carried out at Woodside Road.

Worthing's home game with Margate on Saturday, September 15, will still take place at Woodside Road as planned.

The floodlight repairs are scheduled to take place on September 26, with Worthing's following home match on September 29 against Leatherhead.