Which Premier League teams have the best and worst away days? Newcastle United? Liverpool? Manchester United? Tottenham? Chelsea?

An investigation into Premier League away days has uncovered that fans of coastal teams are suffering the most when not at home, while Manchester City and Tottenham supporters are kings of the roads.

Supporters across a number of seaside towns and cities have endured the longest distances without the enjoyment of a successful away day, with long-suffering Newcastle fans having the worst of the away travel in recent seasons.

Research from Free Super Tips looked into which fans have the best and the worst away days with the study observing how many miles each Premier League fanbase has had to travel on the road to watch their side lose.

Using data from this season and the previous four seasons, the research focusses on away results while using the distance between the home and away stadiums to determine how far fans have had to travel to the game.

And it has revealed that if you’re a fan that lives by the sea, you’ve likely been having a miserable time following your club on the road.

The biggest losers are Newcastle with Geordies travelling a mammoth 10,430 miles for every away defeat in the last five seasons – more miles than a trip from Newcastle Upon Tyne to Australia. Bournemouth fans have travelled the second-most, more than 2,000 miles less than Newcastle’s faithful, with 8,501 miles travelled for away defeats.

Cardiff supporters are third in the list of most-travelled with 7,874 miles – further than a trip from the Welsh capital to Jakarta. Fans from the south coast clubs Southampton and Brighton have also suffered on the road with the Saints enduring 7,135 miles – just shorter than flight from Southampton to Hawaii – with Seagulls fans travelling 6,926 miles – almost as far as Brighton to Buenos Aire.

This season has also been particularly tough for coastal clubs in the south with Bournemouth so far clocking up the biggest mileage with 1,912 covered followed by Fulham (1,475), Southampton (1,468), Cardiff (1,437) and Brighton (1,383).

At the top of the table, London clubs dominate the least-travelled fans while Manchester City supporters have had the easiest time on the road, only travelling 1,946 miles for every loss in the last five seasons. Second-place is Tottenham with Spurs fans on the road for 2,386 followed by Chelsea (2,924), Liverpool (3,474) and Arsenal (3,693).

Despite Liverpool’s dominance this season, the Spurs support has had to travel the least with only 27 miles undertaken for their two away defeats against Watford and Arsenal.

Liverpool fans take second having only travelled 36 miles in their defeat against Man City, followed by Manchester United 253, Man City in fourth 318 and Chelsea with 328 miles, making up the top five. Surprisingly, Arsenal have travelled the eighth-most this season with 512 miles with long awayday defeats coming for Unai Emery’s men.

Worst away day teams (in miles):

1. Newcastle – 10,430 | 2018/19 travel – 1,038

2. Bournemouth – 8,501 | 2018/19 travel – 1,912

3. Cardiff City - 7,874 | 2018/19 travel – 1,437

4. Southampton - 7,135 | 2018/19 travel – 1,468

5. Brighton - 6,926 | 2018/19 travel – 1,383

6. Burnley – 6,648 | 2018/19 travel – 1,180

7. Huddersfield – 6,568 | 2018/19 travel – 1,175

8. Fulham – 5,716 | 2018/19 travel – 1,475

9. Everton – 5,656 | 2018/19 travel – 583

10. West Ham – 5,529 | 2018/19 travel - 860

11. Crystal Palace – 5,527 | 2018/19 travel – 681

12. Watford – 4,895 | 2018/19 travel - 374

13. Leicester – 4,758 | 2018/19 travel - 553

14. Manchester United – 3,790 | 2018/19 travel - 253

15.Wolves – 3,736 | 2018/19 travel - 444

16. Arsenal – 3,693 | 2018/19 travel - 512

17. Liverpool – 3,474 | 2018/19 travel - 36

18. Chelsea – 2,924 | 2018/19 travel - 328

19. Tottenham – 2,386 | 2018/19 travel - 27

20. Manchester City – 1,946 | 2018/19 travel - 318