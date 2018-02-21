Win moves Mavericks out of bottom three

Worthing United Football Club player-manager Matt Evans hailed a ‘massive’ win for his troops last night.

Second-half strikes from Craig Nagle and Deji Alabi saw United come from behind to bag a 2-1 Southern Combination League Premier Division home win over fellow strugglers Arundel.

Mavericks – who were third-from-bottom going in to it – moved out of the bottom three, above Arundel, following the key victory.

United player-manager Evans praised the performance from his team and said: “It was a massive win for us. The players deserve real credit for coming back in the way they did. After such a disappointment at Loxwood – when we played well and came away with nothing – to come from behind and get three points was testament to the team spirit.”

Mullets midfielder Dion Jarvis got the opener a minutes before the break.

Nagle levelled things up on 53 minutes, then Alabi got the winner eight minutes from the end.

WORTHING UNITED: Bromage; K.Bukleb, O.Bukleb, Fuller, Robinson, Nagle, Osei-Asomoah, Dourthe, Deacon, Wotherspoon, Alabi. Subs: Sherwood (Dourthe, 62), Maher (Robinson, 65), Miller (Wotherspoon, 70).