Win moves Worthing to within a point of safety

Adam Hinshelwood praised Worthing Football Club’s hard-working display as they moved to within a point of Bostik League Premier Division safety last night.

Penalties in each half from Kieron Pamment and Jared Rance took basement boys Worthing to a surprise 2-1 success at fourth-placed Folkestone Invicta.

A second victory in succession has moved Worthing to within a point of both Tooting & Mitcham United and Harlow Town - who occupy the two places above them.

Having not won any of their opening 14 games of the season in the league, Hinshelwood’s team have taken 17 points from their last seven matches.

Momentum is with Worthing at present and manager Hinshelwood wants them to make the most of it.

He said: “This was another really good three points. I asked the boys for a performance and win to follow up the victory over Tonbridge Angels on Saturday.

“Folkestone have got great quality running through their squad, a talented midfield and some real threats going forward.

“We played a high-pressing game, which would have taken it out of the players on a heavy pitch, and got what we deserved.

“There are still areas I’d like the team to improve but we’re getting better all the time. We have to be more clinical and start taking more of the chances we are creating.

“We need to try and keep more clean sheets, with the way we are going forward, we’ll have a great chance if we stop conceding.”

Forward Jimmy Wild was wiped out in the area after five minutes, with a penalty awarded. Pamment made no mistake from the spot to fire Worthing ahead.

Harvey Sparks and Rance wasted glorious opportunities as Folkestone should have been further behind at the break.

An unmarked Joshua Vincent headed the home side level following a free-kick on 63 minutes but Worthing would go onto win it.

Substitute David Herbert, fresh from rejoining the club just a day earlier, went down under a challenge and a second penalty was awarded.

With Pamment off the pitch, Rance fired home to seal a second straight win for Worthing.

Hinshelwood’s men are without a match this weekend, before a hectic spell of four games in just nine days over the festive period.

Ahead of that busy run, Hinshelwood wants his players to make the most of a rest on Saturday.

He said: “The win at Folkestone would have taken a lot out of the boys, so it’ll be nice to have a break ahead of a busy Christmas period.

“A run of games in such a short space of time will take it out of us but hopefully we’ll be able to continue with the momentum we are building.”

Hinshelwood was also impressed with the instant impact returning striker Herbert had, just a day after joining from Chichester City.

The former East Preston and Littlehampton Town forward won Worthing’s second penalty and Hinshelwood said: “Dave is another local lad who I hope fits into the team well.

“We’ve got plenty of games coming up so he’ll have his chance to show what he can do here.

“Dave was here last season and is a similar age to a number of players within the squad.

“There are so many games to come in such a short period over Christmas, and as I said, he’ll get his opportunities. It’s now down to him to show what he can do at this level moving forward.”

WORTHING: Covolan; Colbran, Young, Rents; Meekums, Budd, Starkey, Sparks; Rance, Pamment; Wild. Subs: Watson (Meekums, 57), O’Sullivan (Sparks, 66), Herbert (Pamment, 70), Hallard, Schneider.