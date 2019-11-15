Women's Super League / Five things to watch as Brighton Women host Birmingham at the Amex Stadium

By Jacob Panons

A record crowd: Brighton will be playing at the Amex Stadium on Sunday for the first time this season and the club are hoping to beat their record crowd attendance of 5,265 which they set at the club’s fixture against Arsenal at the end of last campaign This match is part of the FA’s Women’s Football Weekend which encourages fans to go to watch women’s football during the international break.

A six-pointer: With Albion and Birmingham City hovering around the bottom half of the table, both teams will be desperate to secure all three points. Brighton beat Birmingham 2-1 in their last home match against the Blues back in February and Hope Powell will be hoping history repeats itself.

Brighton to get the better of Birmingham again: If Brighton fail to win on Sunday it will mean their last win at home in the league dates back to February, where they beat the Blues 2-1. Kayleigh Green and Ellie Brazil were on the scoresheet that day. There is one player Albion defenders will not have to worry about this time around however is Ellen White as the England striker, who scored against Germany at Wembley last weekend, left Birmingham and joined Manchester City in May.

Goals: Fans can expect goals at the Amex as both sides concede on average more than a goal a game. With that being said, neither team gets on the score sheet regularly so the winner on Sunday could be whoever takes their chances against a shaky defence. Birmingham scored twice in their last outing but Brighton will take confidence from their penalty shoot-out cup victory against Arsenal.

An attacking Fliss Gibbons: Speaking ahead of the match, Gibbons stated how manager Hope Powell has spoken to her about attacking more. The versatile defender/striker has been used mainly as a full-back since Powell’s arrival on the South Coast but if Gibbons can tap into her goal-scoring prowess she could help Brighton to a memorable victory on the big stage.