Worthing 'a hundred times better' after come-from-behind win over Wingate & Finchley

Adam Hinshelwood credited his side’s work ethic as ‘a hundred times better’ than their FA Trophy defeat after they came from behind to beat Wingate & Finchley 3-2 in the BetVictor Isthmian Premier Division last Saturday.

Worthing were two goals down inside 30 minutes, with Charlie Ruff and Oluwaseun Akinsanya striking for the hosts, but they finished the half the stronger, pulling one back before half-time when Joel Colbran hit a sweet half-volley past Shane Gore.

Ricky Aguiar got the away side level just three minutes after the restart before Worthing moved to the front in the 55th minute when Callum Kealy slotted in a loose ball.

The result ended their month-long winless league run and Hinshelwood was encouraged with his side’s performance.

He said: “In general, our work ethic was a hundred times better than what we got the previous week. I’m hoping that coming back from 2-0 down will now give us a bit of confidence moving forward.

“I’m trying to put my finger on why they could be so down in confidence and low but when you’re in that sort of vein, it’s quite easy to go hiding and not want the ball.

“It encouraged everyone that we finished the half really well and got a goal. Half-time actually came at a bad time because we were well on top at that point but we managed to carry on where we left off.”

He continued: “Performance wise, it showed we’re getting back to where we need to be at and what you expect of our players so that was encouraging.

“Having players you can trust to do that is really important so full credit to them and how they responded.”

Darren Budd made his long-awaited competitive return following a lengthy spell on the sidelines and Hinshelwood is relieved to have him back in the side.

He said: “It’s massive for us, him coming back. He hasn’t had a run of games but it’s good when he can come back in because he brings so much energy and work rate.”

Ruff opened the scoring for Wingate after a quarter of an hour, finishing tidily from Akinsanya’s deflected shot.

Roco Rees, replacing Carl Rushworth while he’s away on international duty with England U19s, did well to keep out Akinsanya’s one-on-one effort but Akinsanya eventually doubled the hosts lead, pouncing on a tame goal kick before placing a venomous finish into the top corner.

Colbran halved the deficit before half-time after he collected on the edge of the box before hitting a sweet half-volley into the net and Worthing equalised in the 48th minute when Aguiar drove home a loose ball past a helpless Gore.

The Reds found their winner when Kealy picked up another loose ball before slotting in to complete the comeback.

Worthing are back in Isthmian Premier Division action when they travel to Bowers & Pitsea tomorrow night (Tuesday November 18).

Worthing: Rees, Colbran, Pashley, Young, Armstrong, Jelly, Parsons, Aguiar (Dawes 62’ (Tutt 70’)), Kealy, Meekums (Budd 62’), Starkey. Unused: Clarke, Chalaye.